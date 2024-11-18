Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sabre worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sabre by 12.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth $287,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Sabre Stock Up 1.6 %

Sabre stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre



Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

