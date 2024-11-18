Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,490.14. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAON

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $133.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.