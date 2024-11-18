Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,966,000 after buying an additional 117,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 372,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $145.52 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

