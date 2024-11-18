Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 526.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.6 %

MOD opened at $123.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

