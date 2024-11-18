Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.34 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

