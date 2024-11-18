Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,464,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,967,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $371,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $200.43 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $217.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.