Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,186 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 19,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $212.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.68. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $217.95.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.