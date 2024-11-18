Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,388 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after buying an additional 203,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $117.44 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

