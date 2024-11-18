Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $114.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.76 and a 1-year high of $119.52.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

