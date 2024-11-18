Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 128,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 214.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3,599.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 22,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $385.91 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $405.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

