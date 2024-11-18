Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.13.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $104.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.95 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

