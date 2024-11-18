Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,081 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $2,499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 112.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,092,000 after buying an additional 767,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in APA by 50.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 985,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 329,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.24.

APA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Barclays cut their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.