Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $142.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. This represents a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $5,902,586. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.