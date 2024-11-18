Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,458,000 after purchasing an additional 186,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,990,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,588,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.