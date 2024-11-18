Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $329.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $349.79.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

