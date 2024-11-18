Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $120,827,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 60.9% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,023.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,506,000 after buying an additional 815,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,427,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

