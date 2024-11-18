Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $1,500,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $15,102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 772.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 67.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

