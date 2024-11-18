Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $235,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,834,199.08. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 89,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

