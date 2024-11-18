Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 195,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 72,322 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $359.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

