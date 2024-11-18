Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $239.95 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.56 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.74.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

