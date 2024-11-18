Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,075 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWL opened at $47.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

