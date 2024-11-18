Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 385.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,036.47. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $46,249.51. Following the sale, the executive now owns 427,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,307.09. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,795 shares of company stock worth $2,574,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

