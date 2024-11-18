Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after buying an additional 973,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 593,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,712,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 804,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,700. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $5,902,586. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $142.00 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

