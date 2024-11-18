Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $2,902,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $161.36 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,884 shares of company stock worth $3,699,335. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.