Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

