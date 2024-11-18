Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 407.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DTE Energy by 242.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.09 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

View Our Latest Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.