Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFIC stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

