Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $389.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.67. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $421.16.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

