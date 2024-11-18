Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

