Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.78 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

