Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 96,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,043,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

