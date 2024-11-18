Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73,933 Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,933 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FingerMotion were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in FingerMotion by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FingerMotion by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNGR stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of -0.97. FingerMotion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.46%.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

