Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 5,056 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,273.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,894.05. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $34,601.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,064.96. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,487 shares of company stock worth $435,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 4.7 %

SERA opened at $6.14 on Monday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

