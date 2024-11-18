Q2 Earnings Forecast for Avnet Issued By Zacks Research

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avnet in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVT

Avnet Stock Up 0.1 %

AVT opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Avnet by 35.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $77,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avnet by 729.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 68.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.