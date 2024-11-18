Q3 Earnings Estimate for SHEN Issued By BWS Financial

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) – BWS Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $12.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $24.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 74.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 31.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 52.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.57%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

