Regal Partners Ltd Sells 29,939 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $150.09 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

