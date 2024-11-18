Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 26.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

