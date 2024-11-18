Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 319 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %
JPM stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
