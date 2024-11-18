RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in RPC were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 256.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE RES opened at $5.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

