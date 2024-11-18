Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Price

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $132.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.77 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $127.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,693,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after buying an additional 206,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,324,000 after buying an additional 416,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,394,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

