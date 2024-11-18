Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Shift4 Payments worth $25,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 265,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 68.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $97.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

