Sigma Planning Corp Invests $207,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $98,282,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 25,311.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 678.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Generac by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Generac Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.79.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

