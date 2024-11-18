Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,255 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $275.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.94. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.