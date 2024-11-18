Sigma Planning Corp Takes $63,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.99 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,931.50. This represents a 90.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,208,830 shares of company stock valued at $45,295,991 in the last 90 days. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

