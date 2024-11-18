Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

SSD opened at $180.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. The trade was a 36.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,787.48. The trade was a 15.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

