State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 777 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $76.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

