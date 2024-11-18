State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

