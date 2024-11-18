Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 10,142 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,886.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

INDA opened at $53.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

