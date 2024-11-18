Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 7,449 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Lamb Weston worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
NYSE:LW opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
