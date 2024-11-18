Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,940,000 after acquiring an additional 396,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

